Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09).

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$343.79 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.75. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$3.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at C$701,095.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,235 shares of company stock valued at $375,659.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

