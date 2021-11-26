Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CNR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 587,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,941. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

