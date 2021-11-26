Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

