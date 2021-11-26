Courier Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $62.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

