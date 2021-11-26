Courier Capital LLC Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

