Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 160,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.