Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.03. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

