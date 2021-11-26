Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 625,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

