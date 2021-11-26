Courier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $553.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

