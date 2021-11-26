Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

