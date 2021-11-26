Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CR stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

