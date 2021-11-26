Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £889.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 711.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

