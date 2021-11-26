Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £889.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 711.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.