CRH’s (CRH) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.
Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. CRH has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.99.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
