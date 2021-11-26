CRH’s (CRH) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. CRH has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CRH by 14.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CRH by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.