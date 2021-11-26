Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.00. 3,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

