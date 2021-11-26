Critical Analysis: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quantum-Si and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 22.15% 14.11% 13.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantum-Si and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.84 $1.06 million $0.53 13.12

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Quantum-Si on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

