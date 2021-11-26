Critical Comparison: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) versus Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Grown Rogue International has a consensus target price of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 658.08%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 13.42 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -3.90 Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 2.28 -$2.28 million ($0.02) -4.49

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Grown Rogue International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kubient has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.36, indicating that its stock price is 64,836% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats Grown Rogue International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

