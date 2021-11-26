Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 29,380 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

