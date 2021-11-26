Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

