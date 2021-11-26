CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $91.52. 267,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,853. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.