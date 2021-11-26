D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $101.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

