Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 4.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 6,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,290,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

