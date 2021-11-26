Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

DNMR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

