Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.19

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 358254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

