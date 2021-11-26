DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $233,394.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,635.30 or 0.98755917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00624909 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003430 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

