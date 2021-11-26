DATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, DATA has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $663,921.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

