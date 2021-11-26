Databroker (DTX) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $7.33 million and $1,285.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00233706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

