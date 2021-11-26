Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 9.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 5,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,386,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

