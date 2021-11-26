DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,697 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

