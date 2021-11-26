DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 298.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $104.24 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

