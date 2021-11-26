DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $88.46 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Diageo worth $88,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $202.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.38. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.