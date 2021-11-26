DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 450,194 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

