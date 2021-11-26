DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 129,458 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,458 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,896,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.63 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

