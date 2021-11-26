Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.32. 45,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.