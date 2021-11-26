Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $68.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 304,665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

