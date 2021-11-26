Desjardins Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$158.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of George Weston stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. George Weston has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.