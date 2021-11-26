DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

