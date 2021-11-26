Digitalcoin Price Up 31.9% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $413,950.94 and approximately $284.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,469.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.47 or 0.07573914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00367177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01042691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00086781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00424322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00488969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,048,198 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

