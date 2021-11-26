Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion and $2.23 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00363562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,276,975,204 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

