Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.48-$5.58 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $141.11. 214,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,066. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.89.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

