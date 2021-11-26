Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.33 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $990.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

