DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Insider Lloyd Dunn Acquires 529,801 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($124,593.91).

DX stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76. DX has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £172.10 million and a PE ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.35.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Thursday.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

