E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

E.On stock opened at €11.06 ($12.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.60. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

