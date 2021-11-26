eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells $35,232.26 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,232.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 84,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,791. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.