eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

