Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.