Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

