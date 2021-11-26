Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lifted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,904,000 after buying an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

