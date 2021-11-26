Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of DAVA traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

