Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2,699.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$247.77.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$30.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

