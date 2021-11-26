Energo One Day Volume Reaches $25,442.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Energo has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $202,191.78 and approximately $25,442.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.